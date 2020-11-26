Man seeks change of prison on Naas court so his autistic son can visit him

A man requested to be moved from a Dublin prison so that his autistic son can visit him.

Darragh Quinn, 28, whose address was given as 106 River Village, Tuam Road, Athlone, is being prosecuted for allegedly having a drug for sale or supply at Kilberry, Athy, on September 3 last.

Addressing Naas District Court by videolink on November 11, the defendant said his child is non verbal and gets stressed with prison screens which are not a feature of the Midlands Prison.

The defendant consented to an adjournment in custody and said he put himself in custody by not taking up bail so he would be present for when his son starts school next year.

He also said his solicitor has written to the prison governor seeking a transfer.

He also told the court he has been through a detox programme and he is now drug free.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that because the defendant is remanded he was sent to Cloverhill Prison.

He said he would not oppose this but added the prison authorities have discretion in the matter.

Judge Zaidan said both prison governors should be written to make them aware of the request and he noted the defendant had completed the detox programme.

He said he would have no difficulty with a transfer.

The case was adjourned until December 9.