Tragic news as body is found in search for missing man

Gardaí have stood down their search for 54-year-old Pat Walsh who had been reported missing from the Birr area of Offaly following the discovery of a body.

Pat had been missing since Sunday, November 22.

Gardaí and Pat's family expressed concern for his welfare as the search got underway on Monday.

His body was found on Wednesday.

A Garda statement said: "The missing person search for Pat Walsh, who was missing from Birr, Co. Offaly since 22nd November, 2020 has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

"No further action is required and no further information is being made available."

The missing person appeal had said Pat may have been travelling in a grey VW Golf with an 08 registration number and that gardaí and Pat's family were "very concerned for his welfare" and urged him to make contact.