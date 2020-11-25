Kildare near top of 2020 local authority new build house table

Kildare County Council has provided the third largest number of local authority houses in the State in the first six months of this year.

But the numbers for the first and second quarter are down on recent years, it emerged from a reply to Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, in the Dail.

There were 48 Kildare local authority “new build” houses completed in the first six months of this year.

Only Louth (129) and Wicklow (82) had a larger amount.

Nationally there were 370 of these “new builds,” compared to 2,271 in 2019 and 2,022 in 2018 in the first half of this year.

Kildare built 128 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 28 in 2017 and none in 2016.

There were four completed in the first quarter of this year and 44 in the second quarter.

If the first half trend continues, there will be 96 built, compared to 128 last year, a trend reflected elsewhere.

Nationally of the 5997 local authority houses built from 2016 to the end of the second quarter this year, 5% were built in 2016, 17% in 2017, 34% in 2018 and 38% last year. Just 6% of them have been built in the first six months of 2020.

These “new builds” do not include social housing from other schemes.

Recently, for example, the Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, announced a major new construction programme of social housing units including in Kildare.

In Kildare, the charity said, it is aiming to grow its housing delivery through a combination of leasing, acquisition and schemes like the repair and lease scheme which targets long term vacant homes.