Kildare businesses want Level 5 exit measures to help recoup losses due to Covid-19 lockdowns

Cash-strapped Kildare businesses are pushing for longer Christmas opening hours to help spread out customers when the Government announces its Level 5 exit plan later this week.

Kildare Chamber said having more time to shop or dine will help to manage crowds safely as the festive season begins in earnest.

As colourful Christmas lights and decorations have been erected in towns and villages in recent days, local businesses across the county are hoping a lucrative Christmas trade will recoup some of the catastrophic losses caused by restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government is expected to announce the latest measures on Thursday, on the eve of Black Friday, and they are due to come into effect on December 2.

Businesses also want the rules to be clearly communicated.

Call for longer opening hours

County Kildare Chamber chief executive Allan Shine said: “We’re hoping that business sectors will get a considerable lift from the new measures coming into force on December 2.

“We’re lobbying that there should be longer opening hours to enable retail businesses in particular to accommodate extra numbers of customers over a longer period.

“I know that supermarkets may be opening 24 hours but other retail certainly need to be able to open earlier and close later to cater for extra custom.”

The business leader said that this issue may cause challenges for the planning permission and insurance for some businesses.

Mr Shine said that in the meantime, it was incumbent on everybody to reduce social contacts to keep the transmission risk as low as possible.

He added: “We need the cases to come as low as possible so that we’re starting from a low base.”

Mr Shine also said that the communications around the new measures needs to be “clear and concise” so there is no ambiguity about how they will be enforced on the ground.

Newbridge



Bradbury’s Cafe, Bakery and Deli in the centre of Newbridge said it is considering outdoor lighting and possibly heaters if it is allowed to have outdoor seating under the expected Level 3 restrictions.

Manager Jack Kasprzykowski told the Leader: “We’ve been surprising busy during Level 5. We can’t complain. We’ve had people buying takeaways of coffees, teas, sandwiches and cakes. We closed earlier at 4pm but we will be expecting to extend our opening hours because it will probably be a very busy December.

“Once we have the announcement, we will play it day by day and see how we need to adjust to the new restrictions based on customer numbers.”

Naas



Mary Harte, proprietor of the Soda Bread Shop at Chapel Lane, the pedestrian thoroughfare which connects Sallins Road with Poplar Square in Naas, is looking forward to being able to have outdoor seating — at least — when restrictions are eased.

The imposition of Level 5 restrictions from midnight on October 21 for a period of six weeks saw to it that bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs could provide take-away and delivery services only.

“Like all businesses we’ve been impacted so it would be of some assistance to be able to have chairs and tables outside,” said Mary.

She said this worked reasonably well earlier in this year before the tougher restrictions were imposed by the government.

“We’ve no place for customers to sit at all and the loss of this is significant. So we’ve had to think of other directions for the business to take. Not being allowed to have any kind of seating is a big loss.”

The shop has its own Facebook page which is used by customers to order bread, sandwiches, soups and cakes.

“I believe we’ll be able to have people sit out and while the weather is colder, I think that people don’t mind that and are prepared to wrap up if it is cold outside. We’re looking at ideas all the time to compensate for the loss of footfall but compared to the pubs which have had to close completely for longer, I could be worse for us and I’m grateful we’re open.”

Annina Borza of the Capri Grill in Naas said that there should be no problems with restaurants reopening because they have generally managed to observe social distancing “but it’s unfair that the wet pubs have had to stay closed for as long.”

Ms Borza said that the pubs should be allowed to reopen but on the proviso that the premises are closed at 10pm.

The Capri Grill has been focusing on its take away business since the restaurant closed.

“We’ve lost out completely on the restaurant business but take away business has held up because thankfully people are prepared to queue and we are also making a lot of deliveries; it could be worse,” added Ms Borza.



The owners of the Osprey Hotel in Naas said people must be allowed to travel outside their counties under Level 3.

The Prem Group has written to the Taoiseach pointing out that the hotel industry has not been linked to any outbreaks and “we have worked extremely hard to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness have been put in place.” The Group said its workforce had plummeted by 70% since March and to get back to pre-Covid levels of employment “government support measures need to be continued.”

Kildare town



The owner of the Forget Me Not Flowers & Gifts in Kildare town believes her business will benefit from browsing shoppers being allowed inside her doors once more.

Dee Flynn told the Leader: “We did a good enough business with collections and deliveries for the past five weeks but re-opening the shop to customers will make a big difference to us.

“People may come in to buy one item but see other items and end up buying more.

“We expect to open longer for the month of December because it is a big month for us. People want to buy bouquets for tables and mantel pieces, handmade wreaths and add to their decorations in the house.

“We will suit our business around what the government decides this week.”