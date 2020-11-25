Naas digital marketing firm wins national award

A Naas based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust by the All-Star Business Accreditation at an online ceremony last week.

Local Businesswoman Krystle Foley, MD of Fusion Digital was awarded the coveted Business All-Star Thought Leader Digital Strategy accreditation which is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

Based in Naas, Krystle founded Fusion Digital in 2016 to help businesses reach their Marketing potential by providing web design and a vast array of digital marketing services in Kildare and nationwide in order to grow their businesses.

“It was an honour and an important milestone for the business to be named as a Business All-Star Thought Leader in Digital Strategy. To be audited by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation with an endorsement of the company and the work we do has provided the team and I with a sense of achievement and credibility. We are truly fortunate to have worked with great clients over the years, and this accreditation is a great testament to the commitment for best in class delivery of our services.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is a national body which accredits best-in-class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars. They have identified best-in-class companies so that consumers can purchase with confidence from All-Star accredited businesses. Business All-Star accredited companies are progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust, and customer-centricity. Only companies which successfully navigate the Foundation’s six-step adjudication process display the Business All-Star Symbol.

Krystle is also a member of Network Ireland’s Kildare branch and recently won the Businesswoman of the Year Award for Online Business Transformation.