Job Hunting: Office Administrator role being hired
Office Administrator Required
This role is temporary at present and is expected to run for approximately three months.
This Role Involves:
- Answering and directing phone calls
- Organising our in-house fault reporting system
- Data input
- Debtors control
- General Office duties
Skills Required Would Include:
- Minimum 2 years' experience in similar role
- Excellent computer database skills (ECDL)
- Excellent verbal and written communications
- Must be able to multi task and prioritise
- Full training will be given
Please apply with a CV and Cover Letter to darapatterson@trafficsolutions.ie
