Kildare woman stole garda uniform - claim

A woman who allegedly attempted to steal a garda uniform appeared at Naas District Court on November 19.

Mary Hanks, 37, whose address was given as 11 Rosemount Court, Athgarvan, faces allegations of attempting to steal the uniform on April 6 at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy and with attempting to damage a garda vehicle on the same date at Athy garda station.

The allegations were adjourned until January 7 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.