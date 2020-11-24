BREAKING: Armed gardaí assist in Kildare arrest in probe into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB office

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), supported by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, have arrested a man aged in his 40s, this morning.

This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body but sources have confirmed it's the KWETB.

This morning's operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB, in Co Kildare and is the fifth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

A Garda statement added: "The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

"A fourth arrest in relation to this investigation occurred on 5th November 2020.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Naas Garda Station.

"He was subsequently released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

On October 27, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s as part of the investigation while a female in her 30s was arrested on September 7.

Both were released without charge and files were prepared for the DPP.

On August 6, a man in his 50s was arrested but was later released without charge.

A file was also prepared for the DPP on the matter.