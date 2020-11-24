Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 24

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) O'DOWD (née Doherty)

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Ballina, Mayo

Formerly of Carra, Bonniconlon, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her beloved husband James, son Ronan and daughter-in-law Mariana. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Deirdre, sons Brendan and Colm, daughter-in-law Leonie, grandchildren Kirrell, Dathi, Maria, Ruan, Veronica, Lir and Annagh, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

“May She Rest In Peace”

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Rita's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Thursday morning at 11am from the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown via http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream.

The death has occurred of Irene Gertrude O'Donohoe

Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin / Belmullet, Mayo / Kilronan, Galway / Blackpool, Cork

The death has occurred of Irene Gertrude O’Donohoe, Rockfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Belmullet, Co. Mayo and former teacher and Vice-principal of St Brigid’s Primary School, Palmerstown, November 20th 2020, suddenly at home. Beloved daughter of the late Barthly and Gertrude and dear sister of the late Sr. Maureen LSA. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Peader and Paul. Much loved aunt to her nephews Ronan, Dara, Niall and Enda, her nieces Paula, Irene and Brenda, their spouses, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives and dearest friends Raymond, Geraldine and Kaelin and her many friends and dear colleagues.

Rest in Peace

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust. Family funeral will take place in Kilronan, Aran Islands. Details to follow. A live stream will be available to view on http://churchtv.ie/paroistearann.html.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can leave their messages of condolence in the ‘Condolence’ section below.

The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Christopher Doyle, aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident, in Tenerife. Loving partner of Amber. Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skyler, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, sons, daughters, mother, brothers John, Christopher's twin, Paul, Gaz, his nanny Elizabeth Doyle, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines Christopher's Funeral will take place for family and close friends.

Christopher will be reposing at his home on Tuesday, 24th November, from 2pm, with removal on Thursday 26th at 10.30am to St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

(Church limited to 25 people)

The requiem Mass for Christopher can be viewed on the link below.

www.parishofathy.ie.

Sympathies can be left on the Condolence section below

The death has occurred of John Dowling

Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Kildare

Sadly missed by his wife Anne, sons Ciarán and Fionn, daughter Ellen, daughter-in-law Camila, brother Ollie, sisters Mary, Patricia, Ann and Joan, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Church, Suncroft, for Requiem Mass at 12 Midday. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.