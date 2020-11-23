Family concerned for welfare of missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 54-year-old Pat Walsh who is missing from the Birr area of Offaly.

A statement said Mr Walsh has been missing since Sunday, November 22.

He is described as being approximately 6 ft in height, with grey hair and is of large build.

He may be travelling in a car, a grey VW Golf with an 08 registration number.

Gardaí say they and Pat's family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Birr on 057 916 9710 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.