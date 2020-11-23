Celbridge Camera Club calendar now on public sale in Kildare

The 2021 charity fundraising calendar created by Celbridge Camera Club is now on sale.

The calendar is a relatively new innovation by the club which last year raised money for the National Council for the Blind charity.

The charity will also benefit this year.

Due to Covid 19 issues, it has been more difficult getting the calendar out easily to its members and the public.

Club PRO, Michael Dooley, said it is currently on sale in the Orchard Garden Centre and Supervalu, Celbridge. “If Covid Level 5 restrictions are reduced at the start of December we have outlets in Maynooth, Lucan and Naas lined up,” he said.

The club has printed 570 copies and 410 are available for sale to the public at a price of €10.

The calendar features one large photograph per month with a number of smaller ones also included.

There is also a collage with a further 32 images.

There are large photos from Paul Forde, Pat Shaw, Pat Byrne, Daniel Kane, Ruth Kelly, Michael Linehan, George Pacini, Tom Ormond, Damien Hickey, Edel Moran, Christine Taylor, Dallas Camier and Turlough O'Reilly.

Last year, for its 2020 calendar, the club calendar was sponsored by local businesses and sold in shops in Celbridge and surrounding areas. In February of this year, the club presented a cheque for €1,545 to the NCBI at its Celbridge shop.