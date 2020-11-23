Minister of State Martin Heydon and his wife welcome new baby

Minister of State Martin Heydon and his wife Bríanne have welcomed a new baby.

Juliet Heydon was born on Saturday.

Announcing the good news and tweeting a photo of the newborn, Minister Heydon said on Twitter: "Juliet Heydon entered our world yesterday weighing 8lbs 7oz, Bríanne & Juliet are doing great.

"Martin D, Pádraic & John can’t wait to meet their little sister and their Daddy feels like the luckiest man around."

The Fine Gael TD was returned to the 33rd Dail in the February general election for Kildare South alongside Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan who topped the poll, Independent Cathal Berry and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl who was automatically returned.

In July, Deputy Heydon was appointed Minister of State with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine earlier this month.

He stepped down as chairperson of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, a post he has held for four years.









