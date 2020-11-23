Kildare TD urges small companies to apply for new Brexit aid loan

Small businesses in Kildare can apply for a new loan to help them prepare for Britain’s exit from the single market and customs union at the end of this year, Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan has said.

Welcome the opening of this new scheme by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, Deputy Durkan said the new Microfinance Ireland (MFI) Brexit Business Loan, will provide up to €25,000 to businesses whose turnover already is or is likely to fall 15% or more or if the business has a short term cash flow need as a result of Brexit. Loans are available for between six months and three years.

Any business, including a sole trader, partnership or limited company, with less than 10 employees and annual turnover of up to €2 million can apply, where they are unable to secure finance from a bank or commercial lending provider.

Kildare businesses can apply through their Local Enterprise Office Network or can apply directly to Microfinance Ireland (MFI).

The conditions include an interest rate of 4.5% APR if one applies through the Local Enterprise Office Network or other referral partners, or 5.5% APR if you apply directly.

There are no fees/charges or any hidden costs.

Also there are fixed repayments with no penalty for early repayment.

Another feature is that while businesses involved in alcohol production are deemed to be an excluded sector for MFI Loans, they are eligible to apply for an MFI Brexit Loan.

From January 1, the UK will no longer apply the rules of the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union. This means that any business that moves goods from, to or through Great Britain will be subject to a range of customs formalities, SPS checks and other regulatory requirements that do not apply to such trade today.

More information is available from the Government’s Brexit Information Hub which can be accessed via Gov.ie/getbrexitready.