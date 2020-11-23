Schools in Naas and Newbridge have plans to expand

Two schools located in Naas and Newbridge are planning extensions.

Gael Choláiste Chill Dara, Limerick Road, Naas and St Patrick’s National School, Morristown, Newbridge have both submitted planning applications to Kildare Co Council.

Gael Choláiste Chill Dara wants to construct a two-storey modular unit to the rear of existing post primary secondary school.

This proposed development will comprise of an entrance lobby, toilet facilities, a plant room, four general classrooms and a general purpose room.

St Patrick’s National School in Newbridge wants to build a permanent single-storey extension incorporating one classroom with sanitary facilities, a library/resource room and a boiler room.

The development is proposed for the front and side of the existing single storey school building.

Also planned are an additional nine car parking spaces and an external soft play area.

Temporary accommodation for use during the construction phase will include a mainstream classroom and sanitary facilities.

Meanwhile, works are in progress in relation to schools in Monasterevin and Clane.



Tenders sought

Meanwhile, earlier this month, tenders were sought for a €9m development at St Evin’s School (Monasterevin National School) on Drogheda Street in Monasterevin.

The existing single storey school building will be demolished and phased construction will take place of a new school building comprising 24 classrooms, special needs unit and General Purpose room on the school site.

Site works also include the construction of access roads, site entrances, ball courts, boundary walls, hard and soft landscaping and main road works.

Tenders are also expected to be sought from a list of contractors in spring for forthcoming works at Scoil Phádraig Boys National School.

Temporary accommodation will be provided on school grounds for pupils.

The existing single storey school building will be demolished and work will then begin to construct a new two-storey 24-classroom national school including a general purpose room.





