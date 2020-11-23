Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 23

The death has occurred of Dermot (Dan) O'Sullivan

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare

O'Sullivan, Dermot (Dan), Langton Park, Newbridge, 22nd Nov 2020, (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Dermot, loving husband of the late Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean & Brian, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren, Caoimhe & Rory, sisters Bernie, Irene & Emer, brother Donal, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives & friends.

May Dermot Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home for there wonderful care of Dermot.

The death has occurred of David Martin (Davy Duckie) BRENNAN

Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



BRENNAN, David Martin known affectionately as Davy and Duckie, (Glenashling, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Aisling House, Maynooth, Co. Kildare) November 20th, 2020 suddenly yet peacefully at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge surrounded by loving staff and carers. Beloved son of the late Rosaleen and Patrick Brennan and darling brother of Trisha, Marcus and Richard. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and both the wonderful staff and residents of Glenashling Nursing Home and Aisling House.

R.I.P. Our darling Davy.

“Joy passed, but happiness never completely disappeared; a touch of it would always remain to remind one it had been there. It was happiness that made one smile, then.” from I am David.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Glenashling Nursing home or Aisling House Maynooth via .https://www.ifundraise.ie/3190_parents---friends-association-of-aisling-house-and-sorrento.html.



The death has occurred of Mary Taylor (née Kernaghan)

Rosevale, Pairc Bhride, Athy, Kildare

Mary Taylor (née Kernaghan), Rosevale, Pairc Bhride, Athy, Co Kildare, in her 98th year, died peacefully in the loving care of Clover Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Eric, son-in-law David and her baby grandson Andrew. Much loved mother of Janet and Derek. Will be sadly missed by her brother George (Canada), daughter-in-law Maeve, grandchildren Nicola (& Husband Kevin), Jennifer, Matthew, Stephen, Harry & Claire, and great-grandson David.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Monday, 23rd November, in St Michael's Church, Carlow Road, Athy. A private burial will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to KSPCA.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral service but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Mabel Breen (née O'Neill)

Main Street, Rathangan, Kildare

Mabel Breen (nee O'Neill), Main Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, November 21st 2020. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Peter, sisters Helen and Nano, and brother John. Will be sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Mary & Claire, grandchildren, Avril, Laura, Joe, Lucy, Conor, and Daria, her in laws, sisters Pat (Lily) Scanlon, England, Sr. Gabrielle O'Neill, (New Zeland) nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends, the staff and residents at Beech Park Nursing Home.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning (23rd) in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan at 11 o'clock (with 25 people in attendance). Followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Please observe social distancing at all times.

Live streaming of Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message can do so on the condolence book below.

The death has occurred of John Dowling

Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Ciarán and Fionn, daughter Ellen, daughter-in-law Camila, brother Ollie, sisters Mary, Patricia, Ann and Joan, aunts, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Beatrice DUNNE (née Miley)

11 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Naas, Kildare

Beatrice Dunne died November 19th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; formerly of Naas. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marian, Deirdre and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brothers John and Patrick, sister Veronica, son-in-law Erik, adored granddaughters Michaela and Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Noeline, Dorothy and Rosemary.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on (Monday) morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.



