Garda appeal over teenager missing since the weekend

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15 year old Giulina Secrieru, who was last seen on Saturday, 21st November 2020, in the Clonee area.



Giulina is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height with black and red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black leather jacket, black woolly hat, black jumper, black jeans and black boots.



She is known to frequent the Dunboyne area.



Anyone with any information on Giulina's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.