KWWSPCA advice: What to do if you find a stray dog

If you find a stray dog, check for a collar tag with the owner’s address and/or phone number. If the dog does not have a tag, please take it to a vet and have it scanned for a microchip. (There is no charge for this.) If there is no microchip the best option to find the owner is to get the pet’s photo and information onto Facebook. Send the KWWSPCA a photo, details of where you found the dog and a contact phone number that we can post on our Facebook page.

You should also contact other Facebook pages such as Lors Lost Dogs and the ISPCA as they are very successful at reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Your local garda station and local vets should be informed (they may recognise the dog) and people living in the area where the dog was found should be asked if they recognise the dog.

The KWWSPCA is not legally allowed to take into its care stray dogs. By law, all stray dogs found in County Kildare should go to the Kildare Dog Pound where they must stay for at least five working days to allow the owner a chance to reclaim them.

If no owner comes forward in that time, the KWWSPCA can then take them out of the pound, house them at its shelter or in a foster home and then find a new home for them.

About a third of all the dogs rehomed by the KWWSPCA are from the Kildare Dog Pound, which in 2019 was over 100 dogs. The Kildare Dog Pound now only puts to sleep a very small percentage of the stray dogs that come into in its care and these are the dogs that have been killing or worrying livestock or are considered too dangerous to be rehomed.

The Kildare Dog Pound can be contacted on 059 86 23388 and they will either collect the dog from you, ask you to take the dog in to them or advise what other action you should take.

The Kildare Dog Pound is open between 10am and 12.45pm on weekdays.

Dog of the Week — Jonah

Jonah is a very handsome one and a half year old lurcher who was rehomed by the KWWSPCA in June but, due to the sad news that his owner is very ill, he had to come back into our care so that we can find him another home.

Jonah has lived with three other dogs and because of this, we feel he would be happiest in a home with another dog.

He is a very friendly and affectionate dog, and he loves to snuggle and to burrow in under your arm for cuddles. He walks well on the lead after some initial excitement about going out. He does jump up a little bit to get attention so we would prefer a home with older children who would not be upset by this.

He is house trained. His ideal home would be one where he has plenty of space to run in the garden, and he would like if there is someone at home for a good part of the day and who is available to take him walking, not someone who is working full time. Jonah is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 972274200024048, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Jonah please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link http://kwwspca.ie/ adoption-process/. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is necessary for Jonah.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook