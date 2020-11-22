Kildare Property Watch: Celbridge five-bed for €675,000

A substantial five-bedroom property in Celbridge is on the market with Coonan’s with an asking price of €675,000.

No 6 The Drive, Temple Manor, was built by developers Cosgrave, and is sure to attract plenty of interest due to its size and sought-after location.

The home extends to 2,150 sq ft and should meet the needs of most family sizes. The sense of space is felt the moment one enters the bright open hallway, leading into to a surprisingly large play room/study on one side and a very grand living room on the other.

The kitchen was recently upgraded with solid walnut units and high-end Neff appliance and the separate dining area is large enough to accommodate a 10-seater table.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, all of which are beautifully appointed with fitted wardrobes. Four are double in size and two come with ensuites. Many of the neighbours have converted attics, and according to the selling agent, this would add considerable extra living or storage space if needed.

The overall condition of the home is excellent, having recently undergone a host of improvements which include all new A-rated windows and doors, solar panels and condensing gas boiler. The property has a B3 energy rating.

The development is located one kilometre from Celbridge Main Street, convenient to local amenities, Hazelhatch train station and schools.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €675,000.

For more information, or an appointment to view, contact selling agent Michael Wright of Coonan Property on 01 6288400 or email mickw@coonan.com.