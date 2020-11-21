Dining In: Give a hamper of Kildare tastes this Christmas

This season Kildare is promoting its range of Christmas hampers with the ‘Taste of Kildare Christmas Hamper’ campaign. The campaign is set to highlight the huge range of gift hampers available online from Kildare restaurants and retailers this season.

Kildare’s range of gift hampers are brimming with the most delicious festive treats. From the traditional wine and chocolates, to hampers filled with some of the best local produce for the ultimate family Christmas breakfast and dinner, Kildare is taking the stress out of shopping this season:

Taste of Kildare hamper

Savour the very best of produce from Kildare this season and support the many food and drink producers in the county with the ultimate ‘Taste of Kildare’ hamper. Each hamper contains; Sparkling Elderflower Drink (Sharon Lyons, Clane); Pro Kulture Organic Kombucha (Barry Flanagan & Rob Rainsford, Sallins); Gibneys Chilli Jam; Chilli Oil and their Cranberry & Port (Bernard Gibey, Kildare); Hadji Bey's Turkish Delight (produced in Newbridge); Swans Honey & Mustard Dressing (Naas) and L'Art du Chocolate (Maynooth): Price €45.

To place an order email info@swansonthegreen.ie.

Lily O'Brien's

This Christmas send a family member or friend the gift of a Chocolate Hamper Box from the award winning chocolatiers, Lilly O’Brien’s. This Lily O’Brien’s hamper is the perfect gift to spoil somebody special, with free delivery throughout Ireland and the UK. Each stylish Chocolate Hamper Box contains eight boxes of Lily O’Brien’s finest assortments. Price: €65.

Visit www.lilyobriens.ie to order.

Cliff at Lyons, Taste of the Pantry

The Pantry at Cliff at Lyons has a range of signature gifts this Christmas. Spoil someone special with a gift hamper which includes a cornucopia of delicious goodies like; CLIFF Wild Irish Mushroom Risotto, Cherry and Hazelnut Brownie Dry Mix, Dry Soda Bread Mix, Chocolate Shortbread, trio of Aimsir seasonings, Aimsir, coffee bean and wine box with two CLIFF glasses. Price: €95.

For the ultimate treat, their Luxury Hamper at €225 will delight all foodies, or for wine lovers browse their ‘Aimsir-Curated Wine Selection’ hamper at €259.

Visit www.cliffhome.ie to find out more and order.

Shoda Market Cafe Hamper

Irelands newest lifestyle café, Shoda Market Cafe at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, invites all chocolate lovers to dare to resist their delicious Shoda chocolate gift hamper!

Presented in a stylish wicker picnic basket and filled to the brim with all of their favourite products including: Hot Chocolate Swirls, Assorted Mendiants and Flake Truffle Supremes from Chez Emily Chocolates; Bulls Eyes, Clove Rock and Rhubarb & Custard Sweets from AP Donnelly & Sons and delicious Dark Chocolate & Salt Caramel and Hot Chocolate Drink from Butlers Chocolates Price: €50

Visit: www.shoda.ie to order.

Two Cooks Hamper

From December 1, the Two Cooks in Sallins are selling a range of eight different hampers to suit all tastes and budgets, from their delicious Chocolate hampers, to their ‘Italian wines and snack’ hampers from €30. But for the ultimate treat, if you fancy waking up on Christmas morning with the family breakfast and dinner at your fingertips, then their all-inclusive Christmas Dinner & Breakfast Hamper with basically everything you will need to spoil your family over the whole Christmas, is a must have!! *Very limited availability*

Visit: www.twocooks.ie/shop

Commenting on the ‘Taste of Kildare Christmas Hampers’ campaign CEO of Into Kildare, Aine Mangan said; “We are fortunate in Kildare to have such an incredible variety of retailers and restaurants that have re-invented themselves in order to bring the very best of gifts to customers this season.

“As everyone loves to receive a hamper, this year our retailers have lined up a wonderful selection to suit all budgets and tastes. Once again we would encourage people to shop local this Christmas; support our local businesses and keep our county sustained in the run-up to the festive season.”

For a full selection of ‘Taste of Kildare Christmas Hampers’ visit: www.intokildare.ie.