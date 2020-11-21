Mick Sammon Shield to be awarded in memory of Kildare's Bloody Sunday referee

Coiste CLG Chill Dara has accepted a proposal from the Mick Sammon Commemoration Committee (MSCC) to develop a Referee Award Scheme in the name of Michael Sammon from Clane, who refereed the tragic game that was ended by the Bloody Sunday shootings, November 21, 1920, when 14 people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

The Sammon family will donate The Mick Sammon Shield to honour the role of referees who volunteer to serve the GAA and their communities across County Kildare. It will be presented annually to a referee on a suitable occasion, e.g, on County Final day.

Currently, there are 59 active referees at county level. Retirements and other commitments mean that new referees are needed every year to ensure that the very extensive games programme is carried out.

The shield will include the following details:

l Sciath Mick Sammon, Réiteoir Domhnach Fola 21 Samhain 1920.

l Recipient’s name and year of presentation on a small plate.

l Image of the Bloody Sunday whistle.

Criteria under which the shield will be awarded will be decided by the Referees Assessors and the Referee Coordinator for recommendation to An Coiste Contae.

Coiste CLG Chill Dara will administer the project and the award scheme will be reviewed after a three- or five-year period, or as decided by the County Board in conjunction with a representative/s of the Mick Sammon Commemoration Committee.