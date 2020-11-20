Axe and iron bar used in alleged attack in Carbury

An axe and iron bar were used as weapons during an attack on two brothers, it was alleged at a Naas District Court sitting on November 18.

Before the court via videolink was Jacob Krieger, 20 , whose address was given as Ticknevin, Carbury.

He faces allegations of assault causing harm and criminal damage on November 13 at Ashgrove, Derrinturn.

Gda Aoife Lacey said that on November 13 at 2.15am two men armed with an axe and an iron bar smashed up a BMW causing €9,000 worth of damage and €1,000 worth of damage was caused to a door and window.

Two injured parties were attacked by the men with the weapons.

One had to have two operations on his arm and had severed tendons. Other injuries suffered during the alleged incident were to the hand and stitches were required and facial, chest and stomach.

It was claimed in court that the vehicle used by the alleged perpetrators was found burned out a short distance away.

The garda said she was concerned that the defendant would interfere with witnesses.

She objected to bail because of the seriousness of the allegation and the possibility of interfering with witnesses.

Gda Stephen Tyrrell said during the course of a general conversation with the defendant, ge (defendant) said that statement could be changed.

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said the defendant had no history of bench warrants.

He said there was no history of a previous history of offending and none of a single previous conviction.

He said if the seriousness of the charge could be the reason for refusing bail, nobody would seek bail.

He said there was not a witness present to say they were afraid.

He added the defendant denies the allegations and enjoys the presumption of innocence.

He also said there was no DNA and no CCTV footage.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the charges are at the high end of seriousness and this had to be taken into account.

He said the defendant had been identified by the injured party. He said there was a possibility of witnesses being intimidated and the defendant should stay in custody.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail and adjourned the case to December 2. He said the court is not trying the merits of the allegations.

He noted that the State expressed concern about the possibility of other offences being committed. He said the allegations are serious and the court was satisfied the objections were sustainable in law.