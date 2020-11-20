New children's boutique opening in Whitewater Shopping Centre

A new children's clothing boutique is opening up before Christmas in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

Cici & Boo is due to opens its doors at the store beside Replay Menswear.

There will be 25% off at their grand opening but a date for that has not yet been announced. Only essential stores are open in the Newbridge retail outlet at present due to the Covid restrictions, which are due to be lifted on December 2.