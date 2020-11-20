Man allegedly had €40,000 worth of cocaine on Curragh

A man allegedly found with €40,000 worth of cocaine had the allegation adjourned at Naas District Court on November 19.

Kevin McNally, 28, whose address was given as 2054 Maddenstown, Curragh, was prosecuted for possessing cocaine for sale or supply as well as an alleged €3,800 worth of cannabis for sale or supply.

Det Gda Seamus Doyle claimed that a cocaine press was also found.

The allegation is that the drugs were found at 2054 Maddenstown on July 12, 2019.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan to February 18 for a book of evidence.