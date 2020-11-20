Man allegedly 'flagged down car' and then stole it

A man allegedly took the car of a person who stopped to help him, it was claimed at Naas District Court, on November 11.

Daryl Bolger, 28, whose address was given as 42, Kilcarrig Green, Tallaght, faces an allegation of the unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Boherphilip, Kill, on March 14, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that he flagged down a vehicle and asked for assistance to jump start his car.

“He then got out of his own car, got into the other car and drove away,” Sgt Kelly claimed.

He said that the defendant was identified through an investigation.

“Its only an allegation at the moment,” he said.

He also said that the case might require quite a few witnesses and could take two hours to hear.

The case was adjourned until April 21 next.