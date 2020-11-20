Council cannot afford major overhaul of "bog road" between Rathangan and Naas, meeting hears

Kildare Co Council said it can't currently afford to significantly upgrade a bog road between Rathangan and Naas.

Cllr Noel Heavey had proposed that the Council prioritise the L7087 stretch of road between Russellstown and Victoria

Bridge for urgent maintenance in 2021 with particular focus on safety concerns along a 1 kilometre stretch at Blacktrench.

The Council said the project could be included for consideration as part of the Roads Restoration

programme in 2021, subject to meeting criteria and funding being available.

Cllr Mark Stafford said that there is heavy traffic on the route and that speeding is also an issue.

Acknowledging funds have been spent on the route in the past he asked: "Can a huge job be done on this road so that it can be solved forever or will it be patched up every few years."

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy said that the Council's annual roads budget wouldn't be enough for a major overhaul of the road and added: "if you have funding, you can do everything."

She said the route could be described as a "bog road" which sinks if water underneath dries out during summer months.

She added: "It's all down to a cost-benefit analysis. The traffic count versus the R445 regional road wouldn't be comparable in relation to this road."

"Unfortunately it's one of the many roads we don't have enough funding for."

Cllr Heavey said that a 500m stretch of the route is particularly dangerous and he added that the prevailing speed limit in the area needs to be enforced.

He claimed there had been two fatalities arising from traffic collisions in the area in recent years.

He suggested a pilot project of static speed cameras which are utilized in Northern Ireland and New Zealand.