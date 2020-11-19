Call for footpath at well-known Newbridge roundabout to facilitate local walkers

Kildare Co Council has been asked to consider linking the M7 roundabout featuring ancient warrior Fionn MacCumhaill and his hounds to Lumville Crossroads with a footpath.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer said there is already a walking loop in place in this area but people have to walk on the grass margin between the Junction 12 roundabout and Lumville crossroads.

The politician asked that funding be found for the project in the 2021 budget.

Cllr O'Dwyer said that many people enjoy a looped walk from the Green Road to the Ballymany Road but this is the only section without a footpath.

The Council told the local Municipal District meeting that the Municipal District Office would examine and cost this proposal.

A spokesperson added: "Any works will be subject to funding being identified, appropriate lands being made available and agreement with all relevant stakeholders."

The public artwork by artist Lynn Kirkham was commissioned by Kildare County Council to mark the significance of Fionn and na Fianna in Kildare.

The Hill of Allen was the home of Fionn MacCumhaill and the headquarters of the Fianna, and it can be seen from the site of the sculpture.

The artist constructed the sculpture by shaping and bending the metal pieces herself.

Lynn has worked all over Ireland but has bases in Tipperary and Bere Island.