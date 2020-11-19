Proposal for 210 new Newbridge dwellings requires further consideration

An Bord Pleanála has said a new proposed development for 210 Newbridge dwellings needs further consideration or amendments.

The proposal was sent into the board last August for consultation as a Strategic Housing Development.

Glan Developments Ltd wants to demolish existing structures at the Ballymany site to make way for 86 houses, 124 apartments, a creche and associated site works.

The decision was made on November 13.