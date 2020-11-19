Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 19

The death has occurred of Noel BRENNAN

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare

Brennan, Noel, Roseberry, Newbridge, 17th Nov 2020. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Shane, Colm, Ciarán & Diarmaid, daughters-in-law, & 5 grandchildren, sister Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to advice on public gatherings. Removal by Anderson & Leahy’s funeral directors from his residence on Friday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Noel’s funeral will be live-streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Bernadette BURKE

Marino, Dublin / Donaghmede, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

BURKE Bernadette (formerly Haugh), late of Marino, Donaghmede and recently Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully fell asleep November 17th 2020 in the loving care of her family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Treasured, loved and devoted mother of Keith and Joanne. Safe in the loving arms of Jesus, reunited in Heaven with her mother Ellen, father Frank, her sister baby Elizabeth, and her nephew Ivan. Forever missed and remembered by her loving son, daughter, cherished grandchildren Steven, Angela, Paul and Jessica, her daughter-in-law Margaret, her son-in-law Rob, her brothers and sisters, Michael, Jack, Martha, Noeleen, Dermot, Aileen, Frances, their husbands, wives and partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Bernadette rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Bernadette’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass on Friday (20th November 2020) at 10 am by following this LINK or please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the wonderful St Francis Hospice.

"The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want." (Psalm 23)



The death has occurred of Sean Cairns

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Lisburn, Antrim

Cairns, Sean, Langton Park, Newbridge, & late of Lisburn, Co. Antrim. 17th November 2020, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, all his great neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal by Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Directors from his residence on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Theresa (Joan) Courtney (née Heavey)

Dangan, Celbridge, Kildare / Edenderry, Kildare

Courtney (nee Heavey), Theresa (Joan), Dangan, Celbridge and late of Grange, Edenderry, Co. Kildare, November 17th 2020, peacefully. at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late James and granny of the late Cody, deeply regretted by her loving children Caroline, Paul and Debbie, sons in law John & James, daughter in law Mags, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas and Gerry, sisters Mary, Pat, Bernadette, Kathleen and Nuala, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to HSE Guidelines on gatherings a private family will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Theresa's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/



The death has occurred of Jacinta (Cinta) Montague (née Carolan)

Drogheda, Louth / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Montague, nee Carolan, Newtownstalaban, Drogheda and formerly of Briancan, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Drogheda, 18th November, 2020. Peacefully at her Home, Jacinta (Cinta),beloved wife of Joe and loving mam to Neil and Aaron. Sadly missed by husband, sons, her dad Tom, daughter in law Karina, grandson Gareth, grandaughter Leanne, sister Vivienne, brothers Aidan, Raymond and Eric, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Kevin COADY

Leixlip, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

COADY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Errigal Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12) November 16th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Kevin (Patrick), beloved husband of the late Olive and dear father of Kevin, Ann, Michael, Mary and Olivia and devoted grandfather to his nine grandchildren Ciaran, Sínead, Brian, Ciara, Aoife, Siona, Kim, Cian and Orna, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Tadhg, Oisin and Annabelle. Sadly missed by his whole family: sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

The family would ask that you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Kevin’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by the following link below on Thursday (November 19th) at 10.45am: http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.