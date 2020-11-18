LATEST: Newbridge retailer blocked plan for works on road during Level 5

A retailer in Newbridge blocked a plan by Kildare County Council to take advantage of lower traffic levels during Level 5 restrictions to schedule works on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.

Irish Water, in partnership with the council, is working on the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme which is building a new wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge and Naas.

Construction was due to begin along the Athgarvan Road from October 27 until December 1 as special provision was sought by local councillors to carry out the works during Level 5 restrictions rather than busier times around Christmas.

However it emerged today that an unidentified retailer objected to the works taking place without due process such as a public notice period.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy confirmed to today's Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting that the planned works had "met with resistance from one of the main retailers" in Newbridge as the usual due process was not being followed.

The works have now been postponed until a six week period starting on January 11.

The meeting heard that the contractors had issued documents to local businesses and there was general agreement in the area for the works to take place as well as clearance from local gardaí.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures were required and no through traffic was to be allowed on the Athgarvan Road.

At the October meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting, councillors had agreed to allow the works proceed in order to take advantage of lower than normal traffic levels in Newbridge town due to the Level 5 restrictions.

Irish Water had said the construction works would be carried out in a controlled and safe manner, abiding by all public health measures during Level 5 restrictions in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.