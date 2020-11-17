Book of evidence on Rathangan murder charge likely to be ready in December

The book of evidence in an alleged County Kildare murder case is likely to be ready next month.

Robert Broughan, 25, whose address was given as St Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, is charged with the alleged murder of Roy Hopkins at Glenaree, Rathangan, on July 31.

He made another appearance before Naas District Court on November 12 by videolink from Cloverhill Prison.

Responding to solicitor Conal Boyce, the defendant said he was consenting to another adjournment.

Sgt Brian Jacob described the case as a “big file” with a large amount of statements.

He said he had been told that the file would be completed by December 10. The court also heard that a pathologist’s report will be required. Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned until December 10.