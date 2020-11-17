Allenwood company behind new Mary Kennedy TV show

Allenwood based Dundara Television & Media is behind a new TV show that marks the return of popular presenter Mary Kennedy to Irish TV screens.

The retired former Nationwide presenter makes her highly anticipated return as the host of the six-part series titled Guaranteed Irish. The show goes behind the scenes with a selection of Guaranteed Irish member businesses across various sectors throughout the country including Kilsaran, Viatel, Intact Software, Revive Active, Hope Beer and Tippo.

In English with Irish elements, the series tells the story of 11 Irish businesses that carry the Guaranteed Irish seal of approval in sectors varying from tech to healthcare, construction, retail, and interiors.

Mary will look at how they got to where they are today, the challenges they’ve faced over the last few months amid a global pandemic and advice for people considering starting a business in Ireland today.

“Dundara Television & Media is delighted to partner with Guaranteed Irish and TG4 for this exciting new series,” says producer and director Enda Grace.

“The queen of Irish broadcasting Mary Kennedy is, as we have come to expect, warm, genuine, and engaging making her the perfect presenter for the series. When the idea was pitched to us initially, she instantly came to mind as the ideal choice and her consummate professionalism and genuine interest shines throughout.

“It was hugely important to me that we keep the company in Kildare and utilise the huge talent within the county. We are currently developing our brand new studio and you don’t have to go into Dublin to access high end television and online media production.”

Mary Kennedy says she has enjoyed working on the new series. “There are incredible businesses in this country working very hard through these difficult uncertain times.

RESILIENCE

“What shone through for me while chatting to each of our guests was their sheer passion and resilience. I think the viewer will find the series informative and entertaining and discover a real warmth to the business leaders we shine a light on.”

The six-part series started on TG4 on November 16 at 7.30pm.