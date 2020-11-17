Man defecated in Naas garda station after arrest

A cell at Naas garda station had to be “deep cleaned” after a man defecated there, Naas District Court heard on November 12.

Kamil Kowalski, 33, whose address was given as 54 Millbank Square, Sallins, was prosecuted for criminal damage at the station on June 1, 2014.

Referring to the delay in dealing with the case, Sgt Brian Jacob said that had been known by at least one other name and it had taken time to identify him.

He said the incident arose after two highly intoxicated males were found fighting on the main street.

“He was so drunk he damaged the cell by excrement,” he added.

The court heard that the defendant is in custody in relation to an extradition matter.

He had previous convictions for intoxication and non payment of a taxi fare.

Barrister Ashling Murphy said the defendant got into a fight with another man “but he was defending himself.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a nine months term.