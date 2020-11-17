SPONSORED CONTENT
Job Hunting? General Operatives required in Blessington
General Operatives are required for Sturdy Products Ltd in Blessington.
Day work and flexible working patterns including nights and weekends are available.
Attractive, weekly pay and conditions are available.
Up to 50 hours a week are possible.
Replies to John Hanlon. Sturdy Products Ltd, Blessington Co Wicklow.
Email: johnhanlon@sturdyproducts.com.
Phone 045 865 0444 Fax: 045 865 721.
Website: www.sturdyproducts.com.
