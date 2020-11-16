Gardaí check Kildare trains for drug use and anti social behaviour
A Garda and Irish Rail employee during the operation
Kildare Community Gardai and Reserve Gardai took part in a joint operation with Irish rail at the weekend.
The operation was aimed at targeting anti-social behaviour and drug use and transportation on trains and at train stations.
A Kildare Garda Division spokesperson said: "We also want to remind everyone using the rail network to wear a mask and keep a social distance."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on