Kildare native is joint author of first Leaving Cert Computer Science textbook

Dr. Keith Quille, a native of Newbridge has recently published the first Leaving Certificate Computer Science textbook with his colleague Dr. Brett Becker (UCD).

Dr Quille is a former student at Patrician Brothers School, Newbridge, and former teacher and tutor at St. Conleth's Community College, Newbridge where he introduced their highly popular Computer Science level 6 PLC course, which continues today.

The book, Computer Science is a recent addition to the Leaving Certificate curriculum, with a total of 40 schools offering the subject for examination this year, and many more opting for Leaving Cert. Computer Science as of September 2020.

Published by Golden Key Publishing the book is the first and only textbook for the course to date and has been utilised in digital format since the beginning of the school year and in paperback format from this week onwards.

Dr Quille now lectures in Technological University Dublin and tours Ireland with his colleagues Karen Nolan and Roisin Faherty who make up CSinc.ie, delivering Computer Science workshops and CPD to students and teachers nationwide. Though this outreach moved online this year as per government covid guidelines.