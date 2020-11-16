Over half a million euros for Kildare groups from Dormant Account funds

Five Kildare groups are receiving over €600,000 in grants from the Dormant Accounts Fund this year.

The Dormant Accounts Fund enables unclaimed funds from accounts in credit institutions in Ireland to be used to support the development of persons who are economically or educationally disadvantaged, or those affected by a disability.

Cuan Mhuire, the addiction support charity in south Kildare, is getting €200,000.

Another €200,000 is going to Sensational Kids company, a social enterprise, which provides disability services.

Barretstown in south Kildare the child health and wellbeing service, which helps very sick children is also getting €200,000.

The Newbridge and Kildare Samaritans, which provides mental health support, will receive €13,102 and the Kildare Carers Association, based in Carbury, are getting €260.

The money is coming from the 2020 Dormant Accounts Funding.

The Kildare grants are part €50 million in once-off supports for charities, community and voluntary organisations, and social enterprises in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Rural and Community Development said his funding is currently being disbursed to successful applicants under the Covid-19 Stability Fund (€45 million) and the Covid-19 Innovate Together Fund (€5 million).

On November 12, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien, announced funding of over €51 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund to address disadvantages right across the country next year.

Money in the Dormant Accounts Fund can be used to fund measures that address economic, social, or educational disadvantage and to support people with a disability.

The 2021 Action Plan allocates funding of €51 million to 46 measures to be delivered across 10 Government Departments.

Mr O’Brien said the Government is aware of the challenges facing community and voluntary organisations and is committed to working closely with the sector.

The Community and Voluntary Sector Covid-19 Stability Fund, from where the above Kildare money is coming, was intended to be a targeted once-off cash injection for organisations and groups currently delivering critical front-line services to the most at need in our society and in danger of imminent closure due to lost fund-raised or traded income as a direct result of restrictions to counter the spread of COVID-19.