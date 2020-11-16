Kildare Fire Service stations take part in World Remembrance Day for road crash victims

At 7pm yesterday evening, Kildare Fire Service took part in remembering those who have been affected by road traffic incidents in the past, by switching on their lights for 15 minutes in their stations.

The Fire Service said that some stations were unfortunately out on calls but the message was still strong throughout the county.

Kildare Fire Service said it was remembering and supporting the victims by the gestures.

A spokesperson had also asked passers-by to think of those who have been affected by road tragedies in their lives.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said over 24,500 people have been killed on Irish roads since records were collected in 1959.

An additional 80,000 have sustained serious injuries over the last 40 years.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Remembrance Day initiative.

Chairperson of the RSA Liz O'Donnell said that as well as remembering those who have lost their lives in traffic collisions, road users should also consider how their actions can contribute to making roads safer for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike.