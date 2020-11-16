Event in memory of brave garda raises funds for St Brigid's Hospice

A memorial golf classic held in memory of the late Garda Ciarán Jones recently raised €9,200 for Friends of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh.



Garda Jones (25) died tragically in October 2011 when he was swept into the River Liffey in Manor Kilbride near Blessington while trying to help people affected by unprecedented floods.

The collapsed bridge at Ballysmuttan was later completely rebuilt and officially named ‘Ciarán Jones Bridge’.

The cheque presentation with members of the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice took place at the Bridge.