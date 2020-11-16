Co Kildare gets 13 students and staff from Garda College to help with Covid-19 policing

County Kildare has received a total of 13 personnel from the Garda Training College to help in frontline policing operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some eight probationer gardaí, three trainee gardaí and two college tutors have been assigned to the county, according to figures released by the Garda Press Office.

A total of 200 students and 68 tutors have been temporarily transferred to garda stations from the Garda Training College, which has suspended operations until next month.

The personnel will assist front-line policing such as mounting checkpoints and patrols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final deployment of the students and tutors was completed in recent days.

Gardaí said a total of 123 probationer gardaí were allocated to garda stations for training purposes in accordance with requirements under the BA in Applied Policing training programme.

Allocations

In addition, 77 trainee gardaí were allocated to garda stations for the duration of their temporary deployment from the Garda College.

All 28 garda divisions received allocations, as well as the Fixed Charge Processing Office based in Thurles.

The highest number of trainees and staff — 29 — have been assigned to the Tipperary Division followed by 23 to the DMR North Division in Dublin and 19 to the Limerick Division.

The average allocation per Division was nine officers. Just one trainee Garda was assigned to the Longford/Roscommon Division.

Deployment

A garda spokesperson said: “Garda College personnel will be transferred to garda stations for the purpose of Covid-19 operational policing, under the National Covid-19 Policing Plan, during their temporary deployment from the Garda College.”

Deploying Garda College trainees and staff is part of the gardaí’s range of measures to maximise operational availability and support for other vital public services during the pandemic.

Gardaí in administrative roles across the force have also been re-deployed to operational duties where possible. The 12-hour contingency roster, designed to maximize the number of officers on duty at any one time, will also be extended until March 31 next year.

The Garda Press Office added: “Overall, at any one time, there will be over 2,500 gardaí on duty, with the primary focus being on checkpoints and high visibility patrolling in support of Level 5 compliance.

“The 132 static checkpoints on motorways introduced [under Level 3] will remain and will be supplemented by hundreds of rolling checkpoints on main and secondary roads.”