Smoke alarm helps everybody get out of house fire safely

This was the state of a smoke alarm after fire ripped through a house in Tallaght over the weekend.

However the safety device did it's job and all occupants got out of the property, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

There was significant smoke damage to the terraced property.

A DFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters from Tallaght fire station were called to a well developed house fire.

"Although the smoke alarms were damaged they did sound and everyone got out safe.



"Smoke alarms save lives.



"Closing doors helps stop the spread of smoke."