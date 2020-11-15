Dennison gets green light for €6m Naas base

A well-known Naas company has been given the green light to build new manufacturing units and offices on the outskirts of the town.

Dennison Trailers is one of the oldest businesses in Naas and is based on the Johnstown side of the town at Maudlins Cross, near the 'Big Ball'.

The company has been granted planning permission to build administration offices and industrial units within four new buildings on a site at Ladytown, Naas.

The construction value of the new project is estimated to be €6m, according to the construction information database CISIreland.com.

Dennison sought planning permission from Kildare County Council for a two-storey building housing administration and staff facilities and a second two storey building which will accommodate staff facilities, parts storage, a lorry trailer service area and an innovation centre.

It also wanted to manufacture articulated lorry trailers in a separate single storey building.

A third two-storey building would house an “interactive space” for clients and customers.

The 6,741 square metre premises will be built on a site spanning 4.3 hectares in the Ladytown area.

The planning application was originally lodged with Kildare County Council in April.

Dennison began manufacturing trailers in Northern Ireland in 1964 and moved to a site just outside Dublin in 1970. It opened its current manufacturing plant in Naas in 1983 and six years later it set up a manufacturing plant in the UK. According to the company's website, it manufactures a range of trailer products including skeletals, curtainsiders, tippers, platforms, machinery carriers and drawbar trailers — and a range of specialist trailers, including the innovative sliding bogie.