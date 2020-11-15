The Fashion Fix: Jennifer Rothwell's new design direction

Jennifer Rothwell is one of Ireland’s leading, award-winning designers. She specialises in the stories of Ireland depicting nature, history and culture and reinterprets them in vibrant and beautiful silk prints.

Every piece tells a story. The Snow Queen, inspired by Harry Clarke, tells the story of good triumphing over evil. The Snow Queen design is part of the Fairy-tale collection which comprises three prints - Mist and Moonshine, The Little Sea Main and the Snow Queen. The collection is inspired by illustrations in the National Gallery of Ireland’s collection produced by the Dublin-born stained glass artist and book illustrator Harry Clarke for Hans Christian Andersen’s Fairy Tales. Mist & Moonshine is inspired by the Harry Clarke "Elf on the Hill" illustration for Hans Christian Andersen.

Hummingbird Head Band €45 Hummingbird Stretch Silk Top €245

The Hummingbird displays dozens of birds flying in several directions in the bright cobalt blue sky. The theme is the power of colour. Colour inspires the spirit and soul and elevates one from the doom and gloom of everyday life. It’s a call to be bold and adventurous and escape the mundane. Luna is part of the Féileacàn collection. This collection is inspired by the urgent need to create awareness of how vital nature is to the earth’s survival. The Féileacàn collection features prints inspired by natures beauty in the form of the Morpho butterfly.

Mist & Moonshine Longline Dress €695

Jennifer designed her Madeline Print based on the Harry Clarke design which in turn was influenced by English poet John Keats. It tells the story of two lovers escaping to be together on a cold, windy and stormy night.

Jennifer’s love of vibrant colours is evident in all of her collections. She enjoys a rich legacy of designing and printing innovative silks with a high-end aesthetic. Her collections are made of luxurious and rich silks with a relentless commitment to quality and perfection. "Designed to last" is part of her design aesthetic.

As the market for occasion wear has completely dried up this year, Jennifer has redesigned for the new reality. In March, she designed and made up face masks after a request from a long standing customer. Reaction and sales were swift so she has further developed the collection with new scarves, wraps and more casual tops. Conversely, her sales of occasion wear stopped overnight causing Jennifer to reimagine her business and redesign for the new reality. Happily, reaction and sales are great on her online store. Women are still enjoying the luxury of silk and the story of the prints.

Email info@jrothwell.net for price options and delivery details or shop online at Jenniferrothwell.com.

