Newbridge schoolkids take on letter writing project to nursing home

Trying times often bring out the best in people and the children in sixth class Scoil Mhuire, Ballymany are proving this to be true.

Recognising that further lockdown restrictions will make life difficult for our vulnerable senior citizens they have sprung to action. The children have sought to bring a ray of hope and happiness to the residents of Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole by writing weekly letters and sending pieces of art work. An Post, free postage to nursing homes has enabled this project.

Says the school: “Christian living involves reaching out with compassion, staying connected and sending love, particularly in difficult times. The children can be very proud of themselves for their selfless gesture which will have an enormous impact on the lives of others.”