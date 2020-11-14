Gardening: Bring your home to life with indoor plants

As promised last week, we are delighted to have some good news to share!

We’ve been working so hard on our latest project and are so excited about this one, it's been hard to keep it to ourselves. Having made our mark here at Caragh Nurseries with mature specimen trees, hedging and plants to keep your gardens beautiful, it was a natural progression for us to make our way indoors too.

We are thrilled to to be launching a new range of indoor plants. The Botanist by Caragh Nurseries, is now here to help make your home more beautiful too. Starting with a select line of houseplants and pots, we aim to provide plants for your home that will not only look beautiful, but that will work with your lifestyle as well.

For us, the beauty that exists in plants from a visual perspective is the first reason we bring them into our home. The fact that they can transform a living space immediately is the next. It is certainly the green in my home that I thank for keeping me calm when things get too heavy and let’s face it, we all need a little lightness these days!

Bringing greenery into your home has so many positive benefits. For me, not only are you creating a space that can artfully blur the line between interior and exterior, but also one that has great depth. This depth is warm and inviting, and at the end of the day brings a real sense of well being. You are literally giving your space life and turning what was just a house into a home.

Houseplants don’t just look good, they make us feel good too. Not only can plants brighten up our surroundings, but they can also lift our mood. Being around plants has a calming effect on people. Especially as we spend more time indoors, we are reminded how calming it is to care for our plants, and what their growth can tell us about our own.

We can also improve our indoor air quality with plants. Plants absorb harmful toxins, breaking them down into gentle byproducts, and storing them in their soil to use later for food. Plants take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen, and some even keep giving off oxygen after the sun goes down.

Lastly, the greatest benefit provided by plants, in my opinion, is the sense of pride you feel in caring for them well. There is something so special about knowing you are the reason a plant thrives and flourishes. Personally, I see the time I spend watering plants as my moment to meditate. I set the mood and completely zen out.

With this in mind, here are are a few of our favourites from the Botanist by Caragh Nurseries

Dieffenbachia, also known as dumb cane, is a popular houseplant grown for its showy foliage. A large, well grown Dieffenbachia can reach up to 5 feet with leaves of a foot or more. The bright and bold colours of this plant make it perfect for bringing fun and vibrancy to a dull corner of a room.

Another striking beauty with its gigantic leaves, Alocasia Macrorrhiza are often grown for their dramatic foliage reminiscent of elephant ears. Impossibly exotic, their architectural shapes provide strong ornamental interest, with a touch of the tropics.

Strelitzia nicolai, also known as the Giant white bird of paradise, or wild banana, this structural evergreen is primarily grown for its handsome, banana like foliage. Given time and the right conditions however, it may occasionally produce a a blue and white flowerhead too! In its native environment, this plant can grow to a great height, the foliage alone nearing, but when confined to a pot and kept as an indoor plant, it will be a much more modest, but no less decorative specimen.

Orchids deserve a special place in the house. Just like paintings or other artworks, these exotic beauties invite to be admired. Phalaenopsis, moth orchids, grow well in centrally heated rooms and have long-lasting flowers produced all year round.

They are one of the most popular indoor orchids and grow best in warm environments.