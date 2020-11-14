Cookery: Enjoy these three delicious recipes by just adding mushrooms

As we’re cooking at home much more this year and looking for new ways to add more nutrition to our diets, it comes as no surprise that locally-grown mushroom sales are up 22%.

Not only do mushrooms add more flavour to our meals, they are also packed full of nutritional goodness. They are naturally low in calories and fat, as well as a source of Vitamin B and Folic Acid which contribute to the normal function of the immune system and help to boost energy levels.

Mushrooms can be chopped up and added to any meal to provide a delicious kick with their meaty texture and distinctive umami flavour. There is a locally-grown mushroom variety available to complement any recipe, such as stuffed Portobello mushrooms for brunch or enjoying mixed varieties in your tacos and quesadillas.

Enjoy one of these delicious recipes by just adding mushrooms!

Angel Hair Pasta with Blended Mushroom Meatballs

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

l 250g mushrooms

l 320g angel hair spaghetti (you can also use any other long thin pasta for this)

l 100g cherry tomatoes

l 3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

l 1 clove of garlic, grated

l 100g beef mince

l 1 egg

l 1 tbsp breadcrumbs

l 3 tbsp olive oil

l Salt and pepper

l Fresh basil leaves and Parmesan to finish

Method

1.Make the blend meatballs first by blitzing the mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped, or chop them finely by hand. Add to the minced beef with the egg and breadcrumbs, season and mix well.

2.Form little chickpea-sized balls by pinching off a little of the mixture and rolling in the palm of your hands. You can rub a little oil into your palms to help prevent sticking.

3.Heat a sauté pan with a tablespoon of olive oil and cook the meatballs in batches until browned then remove from the pan and set aside.

4.Heat a large pasta pan of water and add a large pinch of salt.

5.When it comes to the boil, add the pasta and cook according to the pack instructions then drain and toss through with a tablespoon of olive oil

6.Meanwhile, add the remaining olive oil to the sauté pan with the garlic, cook for 30 seconds then add the tomatoes. Turn the heat up and toss them around the pan for a minute then add the balsamic vinegar.

7.Cook for another minute then gently stir in the meatballs and pasta before serving with a good grating of Parmesan and some basil leaves.

Blended Mushroom and Lamb Kofte Wraps

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

l 200g mushrooms

l 300g lamb mince

l 1 egg, lightly beaten

l 2tbsp breadcrumbs

l 2tbsp ground cumin

l 1tsp chilli powder

l 1tsp smoked paprika

l 2tbsp ground coriander

l 3tbsp chopped parsley

l 250g wholemeal flour

l 175ml water

l 1 tbsp olive oil

l 250g Greek-style yoghurt

l 1 clove of garlic

l 1 tbsp dried mint

l Salt and pepper to season

l Fresh coriander to serve

Method

1.Blitz the mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped then mix with the lamb, egg, breadcrumbs, spices and herbs.

2.Shape into 12 sausages and thread onto skewers. Leave in the fridge while you prepare the bread and garlic raita.

3.Mix the yoghurt with the garlic, mint and a pinch of salt and pepper and put in a serving bowl.

4.In another bowl, mix together the flour, water and a tablespoon of olive oil and knead until you have a dough.

5.Divide into eight balls and roll out into circles. Heat a sauté pan and when hot cook each flatbread until lightly charred on each side. Keep warm, wrapped in foil or a tea towel while you cook the kofte.

6.Cook the lamb kofte under a hot grill or on a griddle pan until browned all over.

7.Serve immediately with the breads and raita and a good handful of chopped coriander.

Breakfast Muffins with Blended Mushroom and Beef Patties

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

l 250g button mushrooms

l 4 sweet English muffins or waffles

For the patties:

l 100g beef or pork mince

l 1 egg, beaten

l 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

l Salt and pepper

l To serve

l Strips of streaky bacon

l 3 eggs, lightly beaten

l 1 tbsp butter

l Salt and pepper

l Maple syrup to taste

Method

1.Blend the mushrooms in a food processor and stir into the remaining patty ingredients. Form into four patties and leave to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

2.Grill or sauté the patties until browned. This should take about three to four minutes on each side.

3.Meanwhile, cook the bacon until crisp and set aside on some kitchen paper.

4.Heat a heavy-based saucepan with the butter and when it melts, add the eggs and a pinch of salt and pepper.

5.Cook gently, folding with a spatula until the eggs are gently setting and scrambled.

6.Heat the waffles/muffins in a toaster or under the grill and serve topped with the patties, bacon, scrambled egg and a good drizzle of maple syrup.