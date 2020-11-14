KWWSPCA: New laws now in place around buying puppies

Many people are disappointed because they want to adopt a new puppy and would really like to rehome a rescue dog. However, the KWWSPCA, and many other animal rescue societies, have had very few puppies in their care this year and some people have therefore had to buy a new puppy. Some people selling puppies are very responsible but if you are thinking of buying a puppy you need to take care.

The recent new legislation makes it illegal to sell a puppy unless it is eight weeks old and the puppy must be microchipped and should have had its first vaccination and have been wormed. You should be given the microchip registration form and the vaccination/worming details from the seller. If they do not have these documents, beware!

When you visit the puppy for the first time, you should expect the breeder to ask questions about you and the home the puppy is going to. A responsible breeder would be interested in the puppy going to the right home. If you ever feel rushed into making a purchase, you should walk away. The breeder should also let you see the mother of the puppy. If there is no mother dog, be wary — the puppy may have come from a puppy farm.

DOGS OF THE WEEK – MIA AND ILIA

Mia, and her daughter, Ilia, are lovely akitas who are now under the care of the KWWSPCA and are looking for new homes. Mia is six years old and Ilia is three years old. They are very friendly and affectionate dogs.

They love humans and get quite excited at the idea of someone coming to talk to them or to take them for a walk. They can initially be a little strong on the lead, but quickly settle down and walk very well, especially when given guidance and told how they must behave. They are fully house trained.

As akitas are a restricted breed, Mia and Ilia will need to be muzzled when walking in public places.

They need to go to homes with someone who has experience of this breed or of large breed dogs, and their homes should have no children under the age of 10 as they can be bouncy girls and could knock a child over accidentally.

We intend to home them separately and their new homes should have a bit of space in the garden for them to run around and play; a small garden will not suit them.

They are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip numbers Mia 941000016627659 Ilia 972274001137880, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting either Mia or Ilia please submit an expression of interest form at www.kwwspca.ie.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses.

A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is necessary.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

