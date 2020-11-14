Kildare Property Watch: Family house in quiet Kildare town location

A three-bedroom semi-detached home on an end site at Cloghgarret Abbey, Kildare town, is on the market for €240,000.

Cloghgarret Abbey is a sought after residential development on the Rathbride Road in Kildare, around 1.2km from Market Square and 650m from the Train station. It is also close to the Curragh Plains.

The home at No 15 is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac of semi-detached houses with a field to the side and rear.

Built in 2003, the property contains c 1,150 sq ft of well proportioned accommodation presented in excellent condition throughout with gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, maintenance-free brick/dashed exterior, and cobble loc driveway. There are built-in wardrobes in three bedrooms and a house alarm alarm.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest toilet off, sittingroom with gas fire and double doors leading to kitchen/diningroom with built-in ground and eye level units, electric oven, electric hob, extractor and utility off.

Upstairs, there are three generous bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, main bedroom ensuite and family bathroom.

The sale includes carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, oven, hob and extractor.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €240,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.