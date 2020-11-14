Pure gold Byzantine cross for auction next week

A recently-found, pure gold 16th Century or earlier Byzantine Cross will be up for auction in the Matthews of Kells sale of jewellery and collectables on Tuesday next, November 17.

Lot 276 in the auction is estimated at just €1,000 to €1,500. It is decorated with a cabochon cut spinel and various other motifs of life and death. Auctioneer Mr Matthews states, "at that estimate, it is great, great value given its age and rarity, never mind the weight of pure gold in it".

Also in the auction is an original early 1970s Gentleman's Oyster Datejust wristwatch, untouched and bought new by the vendor at the time.

The estimate here is €1,500 - €2,500.

Also for sale is a collection of 12 diamond rings purchased over the past 40 years by the vendor, a retired businesswoman.

The auction will commence live online at 6pm. There are 568 lots in the auction entered by private clients, executor and solicitor instructions and pawnbrokers (unredeemed pledges).

The fully illustrated catalogue can be viewed online at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com.