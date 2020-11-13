Naas Hospital "making progress" to stabilise Covid outbreak

Naas General Hospital are continuing to respond to pressures arising from a number of Covid-19 outbreaks, according to a statement released on behalf of the hospital.

"The Hospital Covid Plan is being implemented and progress has made to stabilise the situation. Ongoing work will be required to provide for additional capacity supported by key resources," said the hospital.

It said while the emergency department (ED) has been busy, particularly Monday and Tuesday this week, it was starting to see a noticeable reduction in attendances.

"The hospital are continuing to work with GPs to reduce admissions to the ED ensuring only those in need of immediate need for emergency care can be cared for at Naas General Hospital. The message for the public is that please don’t delay to seek medical attention. Contact your GP by phone in the first instance. If you are attending the ED in these circumstances, please wear a mask and if possible attend alone," it said.

Patients have been contacted in recent days following the decision to pause elective surgeries, endoscopy and outpatients.

The hospital said rescheduling will take place and work is ongoing to maximise capacity with private hospitals in conjunction with the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

"Please adhere to public health advice and the level 5 restrictions at this time. Visiting to Hospitals is not permitted, except for compassionate grounds. Do not attend a hospital or any health care facility if you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid 19 infection. Please contact your GP by phone for advice if you have any concerns. Further advice is available at www.hse.ie," it said.

The hospital would like to acknowledge the work and support of all staff at this time.