Kildare top in group house construction in third quarter of this year

Kildare was the county with by far the highest number of house dwelling scheme completions in the third quarter of this year, according to new house constructions figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There were 441 new houses completed in group schemes in the county. The next highest county was Meath with 271.

Overall in the county, there were 49 single houses or one off houses completed.

The CSO said the Mid-East region, including Kildare accounts for 34% or 978 of the total scheme dwellings in Q3 2020.

It was also the region with the highest number of overall new dwelling completions in Q3 2020 (all houses and apartments) with 1,303 followed by 1,145 in Dublin.

The CSO said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions have continued to affect new house completions this quarter but not on the same level seen in the second quarter, April to June.

Nationally there were 5,118 new dwelling completions in third quarter of this year, a 9.4% decrease on the 5,652 completions in the same period in 2019.

One off dwelling completions rose 15.3% from 1,272 in Q3 2019 to 1,467 in Q3 2020 but the number of scheme dwellings completed fell 13.1% from 3,312 in Q3 2019 to 2,877 in Q3 2020.

The decrease in completions is most pronounced for apartments,with a 27.5% decrease.

In Kildare in the year up to and including Q3 2020, a total of 1,722 houses were completed, of which 1,520 were in schemes, 38 were apartments and 164 were one off houses.